$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Hyundai Accent
GLS 4-Door
2014 Hyundai Accent
GLS 4-Door
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
129,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN kmhct4ae9eu660443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1900
- Mileage 129,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD 214,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 121,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra SPORT, Good Condition, Fresh MVI 219,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2014 Hyundai Accent