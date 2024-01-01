Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

129,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
VIN kmhct4ae9eu660443

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1900
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

902-843-3313

2014 Hyundai Accent