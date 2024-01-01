$9,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Mazda CX-5
Touring AWD
2013 Mazda CX-5
Touring AWD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KE4CE0D0142161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2018 Volkswagen Golf R R TYPE/ DCS/ Navigation/ LOTS OF EXTRAS/ MINT CONDITION 127,000 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL AWC w/Premium Package/ LOADED!! 28,000 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK/LIFTED/NEW 35'S/CUSTOM RIMS 4WD 106,000 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2013 Mazda CX-5