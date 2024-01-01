$21,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition!!! Financing available!!! Aftermarket pipes, snorkle breather kit, fuel download, blacked out rear bag bars, aftermarket blacked out grips, blacked out clutch and brake levers, big screen radio with Nav, drivers back reat, quick detach rear backrest with blacked out rear rack, rear floor boards> Real nice Road Glide! contact Mike at 902) 899-2384 for information
Year
2015
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Road Glide
Mileage
27000 It is miles
Engine
103 ci
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
