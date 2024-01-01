Menu
Excellent condition!!! Financing available!!! Aftermarket pipes, snorkle breather kit, fuel download, blacked out rear bag bars, aftermarket blacked out grips, blacked out clutch and brake levers, big screen radio with Nav, drivers back reat, quick detach rear backrest with blacked out rear rack, rear floor boards> Real nice Road Glide! contact Mike at 902) 899-2384 for information

$21,900

Year

2015

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Road Glide

Mileage

27000 It is miles

Engine

103 ci

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

27,000KM
Used
VIN 1HD1KHM19FB612015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition!!! Financing available!!! Aftermarket pipes, snorkle breather kit, fuel download, blacked out rear bag bars, aftermarket blacked out grips, blacked out clutch and brake levers, big screen radio with Nav, drivers back reat, quick detach rear backrest with blacked out rear rack, rear floor boards> Real nice Road Glide! contact Mike at 902) 899-2384 for information

$21,900

Year

2015

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Road Glide

Mileage

27000 It is miles

Engine

103 ci

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide