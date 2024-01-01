Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

185,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport AT 4-Door

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport AT 4-Door

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1U79GM249976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1889
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2016 Mazda MAZDA3