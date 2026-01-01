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<p><strong>Affordable Auto Sales </strong><br><strong>Affordable 2017 MAZDA 3 – SE!</strong><br><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p><br>    •    Automatic Transmission<br>    •    Clean Carfax<br>    •    Auto, AWD, 2.0L 4cyl, Gas<br>    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.<br>    •    Tires to match the season!<br>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>    •    110,000 Kilometers!<br>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!<br>    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!</p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca<span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 13.0pt; font-family: System Font; mso-bidi-font-family: System Font;> </span></p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

12,999 KM

Details Description Features

$110,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14182507

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SE

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

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Contact Seller

$110,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
12,999KM
VIN JM1BN1T71H1151248

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable Auto Sales 
Affordable 2017 MAZDA 3 – SE!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.


    •    Automatic Transmission
    •    Clean Carfax
    •    Auto, AWD, 2.0L 4cyl, Gas
    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.
    •    Tires to match the season!
    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
    •    110,000 Kilometers!
    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!
    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

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(902) 890-XXXX

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(902) 890-9423

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$110,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2017 Mazda MAZDA3