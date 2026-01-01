Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>Affordable 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ – Clean Carfax!</strong></div><div> </div><div><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></div><div>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</div><div>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</div><div> </div><div>    •    Automatic </div><div>    •    Leather Interior</div><div>    •    Auto, 4WD, 5.3L 8cyl, Gas</div><div>    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.</div><div>    •    Tires to match the season!</div><div>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</div><div>    •    147,000 Kilometres!</div><div>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!</div><div>    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!</div><div> </div><div><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></div><div> </div><div>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</div><div> </div><div>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</div><div>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle
14004591.807896250?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33796

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

  1. 1777398184958
  2. 1777398185457
  3. 1777398185890
  4. 1777398186323
  5. 1777398186746
  6. 1777398187182
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
147,000KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC3JG111164

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ – Clean Carfax! KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.     •    Automatic     •    Leather Interior    •    Auto, 4WD, 5.3L 8cyl, Gas    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.    •    Tires to match the season!    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available    •    147,000 Kilometres!    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/) Call / Text: 902-890-9423Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Affordable Auto Sales NS

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS 171,000 KM $10,399 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 126,000 KM $19,700 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 166,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Affordable Auto Sales NS

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

Call Dealer

(902) 890-XXXX

(click to show)

(902) 890-9423

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500