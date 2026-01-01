$31,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
147,000KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC3JG111164
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Affordable 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ – Clean Carfax! KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers. • Automatic • Leather Interior • Auto, 4WD, 5.3L 8cyl, Gas • Fresh oil change, or like-new oil. • Tires to match the season! • 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available • 147,000 Kilometres! • Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified! • Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/) Call / Text: 902-890-9423Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Affordable Auto Sales NS
Location 1
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
Call Dealer
(902) 890-XXXX(click to show)
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Affordable Auto Sales NS
(902) 890-9423
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500