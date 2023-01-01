Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

116,811 KM

Details

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9979523
  2. 9979523
  3. 9979523
  4. 9979523
  5. 9979523
  6. 9979523
  7. 9979523
  8. 9979523
  9. 9979523
  10. 9979523
  11. 9979523
  12. 9979523
  13. 9979523
  14. 9979523
  15. 9979523
  16. 9979523
  17. 9979523
  18. 9979523
  19. 9979523
  20. 9979523
  21. 9979523
  22. 9979523
  23. 9979523
  24. 9979523
  25. 9979523
  26. 9979523
  27. 9979523
  28. 9979523
  29. 9979523
  30. 9979523
  31. 9979523
  32. 9979523
  33. 9979523
  34. 9979523
  35. 9979523
  36. 9979523
  37. 9979523
  38. 9979523
  39. 9979523
  40. 9979523
  41. 9979523
  42. 9979523
  43. 9979523
  44. 9979523
  45. 9979523
  46. 9979523
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,811KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979523
  • Stock #: 1402
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D81JGA10328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1402
  • Mileage 116,811 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT
 24,505 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Trades...
 93,498 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 116,811 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory