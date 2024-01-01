$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
121,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL6H81JB500604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 121,529 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2012 Buick Enclave CXL 260,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 68,016 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 67,071 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2018 Honda Odyssey