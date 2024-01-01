Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Odyssey

121,529 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11244653
  2. 11244653
  3. 11244653
  4. 11244653
  5. 11244653
  6. 11244653
  7. 11244653
  8. 11244653
  9. 11244653
  10. 11244653
  11. 11244653
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H81JB500604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2012 Buick Enclave CXL for sale in Truro, NS
2012 Buick Enclave CXL 260,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 68,016 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 67,071 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey