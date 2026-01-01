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<p><strong>Affordable Auto Sales</strong><br><strong>Affordable 2018 Subaru WRX – SPORT TECH !</strong><br><em><strong> </strong></em><br><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em><br>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.<br>    •    Manual Transmission.<br>    •    Manual, AWD, 2L 4cyl, Gas<br>    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.<br>    •    Tires to match the season!<br>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>    •    Only 199,000 Kilometres!<br>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!<br>    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!</p><p><br><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2018 Subaru WRX

199,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Watch This Vehicle
14004582

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

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Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
199,000KM
VIN JF1VA1H66J9810768

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable Auto Sales
Affordable 2018 Subaru WRX – SPORT TECH !
 
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
    •    Manual Transmission.
    •    Manual, AWD, 2L 4cyl, Gas
    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.
    •    Tires to match the season!
    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
    •    Only 199,000 Kilometres!
    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!
    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

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(902) 890-XXXX

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(902) 890-9423

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2018 Subaru WRX