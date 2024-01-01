$35,999+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SIERRA LIMITED, 2 INCH LEVELING KIT 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
104,025KM
Used
VIN 2gtv2lec2k1112200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1833
- Mileage 104,025 KM
2019 GMC Sierra 1500