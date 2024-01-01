Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

135,000 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Auto w/Sun & Safety Package

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Auto w/Sun & Safety Package

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF2KU743722

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2019 Hyundai Elantra