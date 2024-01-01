Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147 AT4 50000KM - Features including heated steering wheel, heated/AC seats, air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVIs for life! 

APPLY TODAY!

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

50,000 KM

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTUUEET8NZ585466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 585466
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2022 GMC Sierra 1500