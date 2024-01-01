Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

59,593 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

Sport

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
59,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H45LH241942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41942
  • Mileage 59,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2020 Honda CR-V