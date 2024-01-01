$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Buick Enclave
CXL
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
260,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKVCED2CJ215368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 260,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
