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2020 Jeep Cherokee

109,193 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle
14496706

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2

902-893-4381

  1. 14496706
  2. 14496706
  3. 14496706
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,193KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX4LD636107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olive Green Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,193 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2

Call Dealer

902-893-XXXX

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902-893-4381

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

902-893-4381

2020 Jeep Cherokee