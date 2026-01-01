$21,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Jeep Cherokee
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2
902-893-4381
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
109,193KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX4LD636107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olive Green Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,193 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 62,694 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango 124,827 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 168,737 KM $37,295 + tax & lic
Email Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2
Call Dealer
902-893-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
902-893-4381
2020 Jeep Cherokee