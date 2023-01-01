$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2021 Audi Q3
40 Komfort
Location
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10618872
- Stock #: 73967
- VIN: WA1AUCF35M1073967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,674 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
