$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
16,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SAYGDEF7PF696955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,351 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
