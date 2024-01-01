Menu
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

85,197 KM

Details Features

Z71

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

85,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTDENXM1250105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 50105
  • Mileage 85,197 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3900

902-843-3900

