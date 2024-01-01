$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCGTDENXM1250105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 50105
- Mileage 85,197 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE 79,899 KM $41,989 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E SELECT 21,327 KM $41,549 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 10,845 KM $36,499 + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2021 Chevrolet Colorado