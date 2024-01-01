Menu
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

92,941 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV2M6160218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,941 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2021 Chevrolet Equinox