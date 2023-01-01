Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,000 KM

Details Features

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10504830
  2. 10504830
  3. 10504830
  4. 10504830
  5. 10504830
  6. 10504830
  7. 10504830
  8. 10504830
  9. 10504830
  10. 10504830
  11. 10504830
  12. 10504830
  13. 10504830
  14. 10504830
  15. 10504830
  16. 10504830
  17. 10504830
  18. 10504830
  19. 10504830
  20. 10504830
  21. 10504830
  22. 10504830
  23. 10504830
  24. 10504830
  25. 10504830
  26. 10504830
  27. 10504830
  28. 10504830
  29. 10504830
  30. 10504830
  31. 10504830
  32. 10504830
  33. 10504830
  34. 10504830
  35. 10504830
  36. 10504830
  37. 10504830
  38. 10504830
  39. 10504830
  40. 10504830
  41. 10504830
  42. 10504830
  43. 10504830
  44. 10504830
  45. 10504830
  46. 10504830
  47. 10504830
  48. 10504830
  49. 10504830
  50. 10504830
Contact Seller

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10504830
  • Stock #: 1675
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED5MZ366489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1675
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 178,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 96,000 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 200,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory