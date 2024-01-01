Menu
2021 Chrysler 300

77,313 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

77,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG1MH604207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

