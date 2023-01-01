Menu
2021 Ford Escape

69,036 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

2021 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440711
  • Stock #: 23094
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H61MUA41570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,036 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 FORD ESCAPE SEL AWD

Welcome to Auto World Truro, your premier destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in Truro. We are excited to present this exceptional Ford Escape that combines style, performance, and reliability.

Vehicle Description:

This Ford Escape is a remarkable choice for those seeking a combination of comfort, practicality, and advanced features. With its sleek design and attention to detail, this vehicle is sure to turn heads on the road. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Ford Escape offers an enjoyable driving experience.

Key Features:

Remote Start

LOW KMS

Clean Carfax

Power Liftgate

Heated Steering Wheel and Seats

Leather Seats

Back up Camera

Bluetooth

    • Auto World Truro: Your Trusted Dealership
    •  
    • Auto World Truro is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction. As a leading dealership in Truro, we take pride in our extensive selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. Our team of experienced professionals ensures that every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you're getting a reliable and well-maintained car.

Why Choose Auto World Truro?

Wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles

Comprehensive vehicle inspections

Transparent pricing and financing options

Knowledgeable and friendly staff

Exceptional customer service

At Auto World Truro, we understand that purchasing a car is a significant decision. That's why we strive to make your car-buying experience hassle-free and enjoyable. Visit our dealership today to explore this remarkable Ford Escape and discover why Auto World Truro is the trusted choice for automotive excellence.

Contact us today to schedule a test drive or inquire about our financing options. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to fit your needs and budget.

Financing For All Credit! Get the car you want with financing options tailored to your credit.

Up to $5000 Cash Back! Receive up to $5000 in cash back when you purchase your vehicle.

Same Day Financing! Drive off the lot with your dream car on the same day with our quick financing process.

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” Checklist! Rest assured knowing that every vehicle purchase at Auto World Truro goes through our comprehensive checklist to ensure your satisfaction.

Checklist:

Brand new 2-year MVI: Your vehicle will come with a fresh 2-year Motor Vehicle Inspection.

Fully detailed inside and out: We take care of every detail, ensuring your vehicle looks as good as new.

Fresh oil change: Start your journey with a vehicle that has had a recent oil change.

CarProof reports available: Access detailed CarProof reports for complete transparency on the vehicle's history.

At Auto World Sales & Service, we go above and beyond to exceed your expectations. Our rigorous multi-point inspection process includes professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, lube/oil & air filter changes, and a thorough road test. We're here to answer any questions you have or discuss your specific motoring needs. You can reach us by phone, e-mail, or visit us in person.

Experience the Auto World difference with our unmatched quality control, unbeatable prices, and incredible selection. Rest easy knowing that CarProof reports are available for all units, giving you peace of mind when making your purchase.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for one free oil change and free MVI Stickers for life*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

