Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai Venue

55,782 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Venue

SE Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Venue

SE Auto

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1711627259
  2. 1711627259
  3. 1711627259
  4. 1711627259
  5. 1711627259
  6. 1711627259
  7. 1711627259
  8. 1711627259
  9. 1711627258
  10. 1711627258
  11. 1711627259
  12. 1711627259
  13. 1711627259
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,782KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A3XMU112806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,782 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto World Truro

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue SE Auto for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Hyundai Venue SE Auto 55,782 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta SUNROOF | LEATEHR | NAVIGATION for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Volkswagen Jetta SUNROOF | LEATEHR | NAVIGATION 69,513 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT | LEATHER | EXTRA SET OF WHEELS for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT | LEATHER | EXTRA SET OF WHEELS 109,786 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue