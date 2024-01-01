$21,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
SE Auto
2021 Hyundai Venue
SE Auto
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
55,782KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A3XMU112806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,782 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto World Truro
902-895-7444
2021 Hyundai Venue