2021 Honda CR-V

Listing ID: 10609875

10609875 VIN: 2HKRW2H26MH232277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 91,345 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

