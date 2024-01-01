Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

63,593 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata

2.5L PREFERRED

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2.5L PREFERRED

Atlantic Approval Centre

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-986-5044

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,593KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEG4JA4MH128203

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,593 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Atlantic Approval Centre

Atlantic Approval Centre

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-986-5044

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Atlantic Approval Centre

902-986-5044

2021 Hyundai Sonata