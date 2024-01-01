Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This vehicle is being sold as traded. </p>

2015 Infiniti Q50

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti Q50

4dr Sdn Sport AWD

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1714414168
  2. 1714414169
  3. 1714414169
  4. 1714414169
  5. 1714414395
  6. 1714414169
  7. 1714414167
  8. 1714414168
  9. 1714414168
  10. 1714414168
  11. 1714414433
  12. 1714414168
  13. 1714414168
  14. 1714414168
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN JN1BV7AR1FM401237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as traded. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto World Truro

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L PREFERRED for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L PREFERRED 63,593 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto 81,802 KM SOLD
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto 92,625 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti Q50