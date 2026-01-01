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2021 Jeep Cherokee

156,000 KM

Details Features

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Cherokee

80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / V6 ENGINE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / NAVIGATION / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
14220887

2021 Jeep Cherokee

80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / V6 ENGINE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / NAVIGATION / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

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Contact Seller

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
156,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX9MD218710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW-218710
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

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902-266-4478

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$23,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2021 Jeep Cherokee