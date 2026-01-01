$23,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / V6 ENGINE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / NAVIGATION / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA
2021 Jeep Cherokee
80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / V6 ENGINE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / NAVIGATION / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
156,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX9MD218710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CW-218710
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2021 Jeep Cherokee