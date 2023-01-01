$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
84,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV3ML485176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,851 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
