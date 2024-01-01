Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

29,900 KM

Details

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10900934
  2. 10900934
  3. 10900934
  4. 10900934
  5. 10900934
  6. 10900934
  7. 10900934
  8. 10900934
  9. 10900934
  10. 10900934
  11. 10900934
  12. 10900934
  13. 10900934
  14. 10900934
  15. 10900934
  16. 10900934
  17. 10900934
  18. 10900934
  19. 10900934
  20. 10900934
  21. 10900934
  22. 10900934
  23. 10900934
  24. 10900934
Contact Seller

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,900KM
Used
VIN 3GCNWAED1NG206677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 29,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2014 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2014 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD 237,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 Crew Cab Long Box 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 Crew Cab Long Box 4WD 148,000 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 82,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500