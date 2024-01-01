Menu
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

61,441 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11112670
  2. 11112670
  3. 11112670
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ9NH433760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33760
  • Mileage 61,441 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe