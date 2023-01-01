Menu
2022 Polaris PRO XP TURBO

1,200 KM

Details Description

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

1,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637664
  • VIN: 3NSRAE920NF350581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, 182 HP, blacked out alloy wheels, gas shocks, side doors with bottom enclosures, 32" Carnivore Tires. Real low milage and super fast!!!

Year

2022

Make

Polaris

Model

PRO XP TURBO

Mileage

1200 IT IS IN MILES

Engine

1000 TURBO cc

Drive

4WD

Color

White and Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

