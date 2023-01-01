$25,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Polaris PRO XP TURBO
Location
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
1,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10637664
- VIN: 3NSRAE920NF350581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, 182 HP, blacked out alloy wheels, gas shocks, side doors with bottom enclosures, 32" Carnivore Tires. Real low milage and super fast!!!
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2