Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru ASCENT

45,904 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Onyx

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Onyx

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11260028
  2. 11260028
  3. 11260028
  4. 11260028
  5. 11260028
  6. 11260028
  7. 11260028
  8. 11260028
  9. 11260028
  10. 11260028
  11. 11260028
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4WMAHD0N3459347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 59347
  • Mileage 45,904 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 102,690 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor 58,950 KM $29,478 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0T Technik for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Audi S3 2.0T Technik 81,811 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru ASCENT