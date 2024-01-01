$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru ASCENT
Onyx
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
45,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4WMAHD0N3459347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 59347
- Mileage 45,904 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
