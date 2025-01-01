Menu
Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Low Kms, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster. This Volkswagen Golf SportWagen has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. *Experience a Fully-Loaded Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T Highline * Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Tilt Steering, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, 16 Inch Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, 12V Outlet, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

126,150 KM

$16,795

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Highline

12686496

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Highline

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$16,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,150KM
VIN 3VWC17AU5GM514693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 71090
  • Mileage 126,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Tilt Steering, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, 16 Inch Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, 12V Outlet, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$16,795

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

2016 Volkswagen Golf