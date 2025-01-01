$16,795+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8T Highline
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$16,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 71090
- Mileage 126,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Low Kms, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster. This Volkswagen Golf SportWagen has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
*Experience a Fully-Loaded Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T Highline *
Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Tilt Steering, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, 16 Inch Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, 12V Outlet, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
