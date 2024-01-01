$20,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
130,589KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGDG2HR792486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16529
- Mileage 130,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Roof Rack, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5 Touchscreen, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), Compass, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Has Everything You Want
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Touring suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS, Tire mobility kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 430, Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats O...
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan