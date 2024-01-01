$20,795+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Renegade
Limited
2017 Jeep Renegade
Limited
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$20,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,488KM
VIN ZACCJBDB5HPF23571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,488 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 18 X 7 SATIN SILVER POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/6.5 DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5 Display, 6.5 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, Remote USB Port, MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM, FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD), Compass, BODY-COLOUR ROOF. This Jeep Renegade has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Renegade Limited The Envy of Your Friends
BLACK, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/55R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire mobility kit, Streaming Audio, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.
Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
Body-Colour Roof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18 X 7 SATIN SILVER POLISHED ALUMINUM
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/6.5 DISPLAY
PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5 Display 6.5 Touchscreen GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
Call Dealer
902-881-9666
$20,795
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2017 Jeep Renegade