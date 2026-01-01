Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded ONE OWNER Convertible with ONKY 156K well maintained comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil Change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic. ). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2006 Chrysler Sebring

156,711 KM

Details Description Features

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chrysler Sebring

"One OWNER only 156K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
13974777

2006 Chrysler Sebring

"One OWNER only 156K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1776949961118
  2. 1776949961707
  3. 1776949962146
  4. 1776949962580
  5. 1776949963058
  6. 1776949963477
  7. 1776949963900
  8. 1776949964343
  9. 1776949964772
  10. 1776949965231
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
156,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3EL45R46N281912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1607
  • Mileage 156,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded ONE OWNER Convertible with ONKY 156K well maintained comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil Change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic. ). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2011 RAM 1500
2011 RAM 1500 "4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 277,311 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring
2006 Chrysler Sebring "One OWNER only 156K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 156,711 KM $6,099 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country
2013 Chrysler Town & Country "Touring EDITION seat 7"certified+FREE 6M warranty 214,211 KM $7,099 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2006 Chrysler Sebring