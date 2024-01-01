$4,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda CX-7
"TURBO SPORT TOURING" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 285,004 KM
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” Four wheel drive 4 cylinder TURBO SPORT TOURING edition fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF DUAL EXHAUST to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., Lic. & omvic fee). (UPGRADE TO 3YR. 70K WARRENTY FOR ONLY 1299.+HST). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 Locations). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Kelly and Sons Auto
