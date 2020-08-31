Menu
2010 Mazda CX-7

0 KM

$5,850

+ tax & licensing
$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2010 Mazda CX-7

2010 Mazda CX-7

GS

2010 Mazda CX-7

GS

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5760492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY $5,850.00 (BEING SOLD "AS IS"- AS TRADED IN)!! 

 

NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS!! ONLY 1 LOCAL OWNER-NON SMOKER!!

 

NO CLAIMS!! - CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!! FULL SERVICE HISTORY!!

 

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE (NOT FROM QUEBEC OR UNITED STATES)!

 

2010 MAZDA CX7 GS -  4 WHEEL DRIVE - 4 CYLINDER/2.3 LITRE TURBO ENGINE - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED POWER  SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL,, AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

 

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

 

***CARFAX VEHCLE HISTORY REPORT - CLEAN REPORT WITH NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!! PLEASE CLICK ON LINK BELOW TO VIEW FREE CARFAX REPORT!

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=dApdrJ8WGHniHpM%2fHdM9jSnKYDiMXFA6

 

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND 2 KEYS INCLUDED

 

YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$

 

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN FOR THEM TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS SUV PRIOR TO PURCHASING!

 

AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED- AS TRADED IN), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

HST, LICENCE AND OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.

 

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

 

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY FOR THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE.

 

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

 

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO

M3J 2X3

 

416-274-AUTO (2886)

 

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

 

SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!

 

WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

 

4 CYLINDER ENGINE - 2.3 LITRE TURBO ENGINE

4 WHEEL DRIVE

LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER HEATED SEATS

POWER GLASS MOON ROOF

PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power steering

Remote keyless entry

Tilt wheel

Power windows

Rear window defroster

Rear window wiper

Tinted glass

CD player

Premium audio

Satellite radio

Bucket seats

Bluetooth

Heated-power seats

Leather seats

Power seats

Airbag: driver

Alarm

Anti-lock brakes

Fog lights

Traction control

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
1 LOCAL OWNER! NO CLAIMS!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

