<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes loaded fully certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

222,484 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

222,484KM
Used
VIN 1G1AL55FX87224393

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,484 KM

“Gas MISER” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes loaded fully certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Chevrolet Cobalt