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<p>“COOL CAR only 163K” Nice SPORT CAR fully loaded with PANARAMIC sunroof . Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2008 MINI Cooper

163,711 KM

Details Description Features

$5,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 MINI Cooper

Classic

Watch This Vehicle
13993992

2008 MINI Cooper

Classic

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1777292765724
  2. 1777292766228
  3. 1777292766690
  4. 1777292767159
  5. 1777292767633
  6. 1777292768072
  7. 1777292768518
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWMF33598TT64465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 736
  • Mileage 163,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“COOL CAR only 163K” Nice SPORT CAR fully loaded with PANARAMIC sunroof . Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$5,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 MINI Cooper