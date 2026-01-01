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<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS runs like NEW with lots room for COMPANY LOGO. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN FEE (+HST & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS) . www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2009 GMC Savana Cargo Van

209,711 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 GMC Savana Cargo Van

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14026029

2009 GMC Savana Cargo Van

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1777639812521
  2. 1777639813098
  3. 1777639813577
  4. 1777639814013
  5. 1777639814452
  6. 1777639814900
  7. 1777639815342
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
209,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTGG25C091152604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 1644
  • Mileage 209,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS runs like NEW with lots room for COMPANY LOGO. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN FEE (+HST & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS) . www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Warranty

Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 GMC Savana Cargo Van