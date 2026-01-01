$8,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 GMC Savana Cargo Van
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2009 GMC Savana Cargo Van
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
209,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTGG25C091152604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 1644
- Mileage 209,711 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS runs like NEW with lots room for COMPANY LOGO. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN FEE (+HST & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS) . www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Warranty
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 GMC Savana Cargo Van