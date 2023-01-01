$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Nissan Rogue
2009 Nissan Rogue
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
245,412KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9995126
- Stock #: 1485
- VIN: JN8AS58V29W183296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 245,412 KM
Vehicle Description
"Holy COW" Super clean in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded 4X4 comes fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1