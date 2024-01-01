Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Nissan Rogue

123,600 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,600KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2FC876102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Exterior

Halogen Headlights
Automatic on/off headlights
Panoramic Moonroof

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
6 Way Power Drivers Seat
AUX Port
Power Locks & Windows
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 31,400 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Base w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota Prius Prime Base w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 9,752 KM $43,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera 60,286 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue