Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Babylon Auto Sales

416-903-8010

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Sportage

2011 Kia Sportage

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sportage

SX

Location

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

  1. 1592176726
  2. 1592176726
  3. 1592176726
  4. 1592176726
  5. 1592176726
  6. 1592176726
  7. 1592176726
  8. 1592176726
  9. 1592176726
  10. 1592176726
  11. 1592176726
  12. 1592176726
  13. 1592176726
  14. 1592176726
  15. 1592176726
  16. 1592176726
  17. 1592176726
  18. 1592176726
  19. 1592176726
  20. 1592176726
  21. 1592176726
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,820KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5133137
  • VIN: KNDPCCA61B7117882
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Babylon Auto Sales

2010 Kia Soul 2U
 179,450 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX
 0 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE
 197,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Babylon Auto Sales

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

Call Dealer

416-903-XXXX

(click to show)

416-903-8010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory