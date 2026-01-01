$6,099+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Dodge Dart
"Gas MISER Sport" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2013 Dodge Dart
"Gas MISER Sport" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,099
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
156,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBA1DD346233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,711 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW” Chrysler’s PRIDE & JOY the DODGE DART SXT fully loaded SPORTS car comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change. NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic. ). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$6,099
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2013 Dodge Dart