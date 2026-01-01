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<p>“WOW” Chrysler’s PRIDE & JOY the DODGE DART SXT fully loaded SPORTS car comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change. NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic. ).  Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2013 Dodge Dart

156,711 KM

Details Description Features

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Dart

"Gas MISER Sport" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14008617

2013 Dodge Dart

"Gas MISER Sport" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1777464794999
  2. 1777464795521
  3. 1777464795965
  4. 1777464796421
  5. 1777464797000
  6. 1777464797420
  7. 1777464797850
  8. 1777464798278
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
156,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBA1DD346233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW” Chrysler’s PRIDE & JOY the DODGE DART SXT fully loaded SPORTS car comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change. NO HIDDEN fees (+Hst, & Lic. ).  Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$6,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Dodge Dart