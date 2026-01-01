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<p>“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded LOOKS & RUNS like NEW. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

242,011 KM

Details Description Features

$5,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14440768

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1784120506292
  2. 1784120506861
  3. 1784120507350
  4. 1784120507826
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
242,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF1D1716832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,011 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded LOOKS & RUNS like NEW. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$5,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Mazda MAZDA3