$5,099+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,099
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
242,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF1D1716832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,011 KM
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” fully loaded LOOKS & RUNS like NEW. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2006 Chrysler Sebring "Holy COW " certified + FREE 6M warranty 156,711 KM $6,099 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR SE 159,711 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 267,711 KM $5,099 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$5,099
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2013 Mazda MAZDA3