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<p>“WOW” fully loaded 4×4 SUV SPORT come POWER seats backup CAMERA to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2013 Nissan Rogue

142,311 KM

Details Description Features

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Rogue

"4X4 SUV SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14523099

2013 Nissan Rogue

"4X4 SUV SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1785422829351
  2. 1785422829827
  3. 1785422830279
  4. 1785422830718
  5. 1785422831197
  6. 1785422831661
  7. 1785422832115
  8. 1785422832577
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,311KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV7DW123691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1675
  • Mileage 142,311 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW” fully loaded 4×4 SUV SPORT come POWER seats backup CAMERA to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst. & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$6,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2013 Nissan Rogue