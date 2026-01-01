Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!<br><br>Third party extended warranty options available.<br><br>**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!<br><br>Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!<br><br></p>

2013 Subaru Legacy

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring Pkg, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13501163

2013 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring Pkg, CERTIFIED

Location

Autodium

777 Kingston Rd W, Ajax, ON L1S 6K7

416-993-7126

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S3BMHB64D3041104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!

Third party extended warranty options available.

**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autodium

Used 2014 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i Touring for sale in Ajax, ON
2014 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i Touring 170,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS for sale in Ajax, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS 134,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Ajax, ON
2007 Toyota Camry SE 143,000 KM $7,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autodium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autodium

Autodium

777 Kingston Rd W, Ajax, ON L1S 6K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-993-XXXX

(click to show)

416-993-7126

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Autodium

416-993-7126

2013 Subaru Legacy