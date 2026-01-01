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<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 luxury SUV one OWNER fully loaded PUSH START with POWER leather interior SUNROOF backup CAMERA to many options to list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic. ). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2014 Cadillac SRX

233,611 KM

Details Description Features

$7,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Cadillac SRX

"4X4 Luxury EDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14432344

2014 Cadillac SRX

"4X4 Luxury EDITION" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1783967387829
  2. 1783967388473
  3. 1783967388955
  4. 1783967389492
  5. 1783967390081
  6. 1783967390573
  7. 1783967391051
  8. 1783967391522
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
233,611KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYFNEE30ES590464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1656
  • Mileage 233,611 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 luxury SUV one OWNER fully loaded PUSH START with POWER leather interior SUNROOF backup CAMERA to many options to list. Comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic. ). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$7,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2014 Cadillac SRX