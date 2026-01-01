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<html> <p>Sold as is. Good for shipping. Needs some work. Drives great, well serviced at honda dealer since new. Tires are great, engine and transmission are solid. </p> <br> <p>As is. Not certified. </p> </html>

2014 Honda CR-V

188,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14128141

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
188,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H92EH116543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,500 KM

Vehicle Description


Sold as is. Good for shipping. Needs some work. Drives great, well serviced at honda dealer since new. Tires are great, engine and transmission are solid.




As is. Not certified.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
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416-270-3324

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$7,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2014 Honda CR-V